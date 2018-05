Shinmoedake volcano in southern Japan erupts, no damage

By PTI

TOKYO: A volcano in southern Japan seen in a James Bond film erupted today, shooting grey smoke and ash thousands of metres into the sky.

The Meteorological Agency said the Shinmoedake volcano had its second major eruption since it exploded in March for the first time since 2011.

It had a less-powerful eruption in April.

There was no damage from today's eruption.

The volcano was seen in the 1967 James Bond film "You Only Live Twice."

Another nearby volcano, Io, erupted recently for the first time in 250 years.

Entry to the 1,421-kilometre high Shinmoedake has been restricted since the March eruption.

Japan, which sits on the seismically volatile Pacific "Ring of Fire," has 110 active volcanoes.