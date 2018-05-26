Home World

Canada restaurant blast: India offers help to trace suspects  

Officials in India believe it is too early to assign blame for the blast at an Indian restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario, on Thursday in which at least 15 people were injured, several critically. 

Published: 26th May 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

This surveillance camera image released on Peel Regional Police Twitter account (@PeelPoliceMedia)on May 25, 2018, shows two hooded men carrying a device and entering an Indian restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario on May 24 a few minutes before an explosion injured 15 people. | AFP

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

“Our diplomats are already in touch and our Intelligence agencies have offered all help to trace the culprits,” a source in Delhi said.

“I am confident that the people who did this will be caught and punished under Canadian law, and it is far too early to speculate on the motives or assign blame for this cowardly act,” he said.  

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday said that she was touch with Indian diplomats at the high commission in Ottawa and the consulate general in Toronto.  

“I am in constant touch with our Consul General in Toronto and Indian High Commission in Canada,” she tweeted.

“Our missions will work round the clock.” Vikas Swarup, India’s High Commissioner to Canada, tweeted that India’s Consul General in Toronto visited the injured in the hospital, and that the three Indian-Canadians who were reported to be critically injured were stable.

“Regarding the bomb blast in an Indian restaurant in Mississauga, while we await details from the police, our Consul General in Toronto has visited the hospital and confirmed that the three Indian-Canadians who were reported to be critically injured are stable now. @HCI_Ottawa” Local police said an improvised explosive device went off at the Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga city in Ontario province around 10.30 pm on Thursday, and have launched a massive manhunt for two male suspects who fled the scene after the blast.

“There is no indication that this is a terrorism act. There is no indication that this is a hate crime at this time,” said Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans.

