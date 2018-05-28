Home World

Italian PM-designate Giuseppe Conte fails to form coalition government, resigns

Italian Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte has failed to form a coalition government and resigned after President Sergio Mattarella vetoed his choice of economy minister.

Published: 28th May 2018 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Giuseppe Conte arrives to address the media after meeting Italian President Sergio Mattarella, at the Quirinale presidential palace in Rome on Wednesday. (AP)

By IANS

ROME: Italian Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte has failed to form a coalition government and resigned after President Sergio Mattarella vetoed his choice of economy minister.

Conte and Mattarella had met on Sunday to discuss officials selected by the anti-establishment 5 Star Movement and the rightist League to comprise the new government cabinet for Italy, which has been without a government for 84 days, reports Efe news.

The coalition had wanted to place 81-year-old economist Paolo Savona in charge of Italy's economy, although the former industry minister has been a key figure in questioning Italy's participation in the eurozone and the budgetary restrictions the European Union requires of its members.

Mattarella expressed his doubts about Savona although the 5 Star Movement and the League refused to back down from their choice, thus creating a standoff, given that Italy's president must approve a government's ministerial picks.

Mattarella ultimately refused to back the so-called "euroskeptic" for the economy portfolio.

In response, the 5 Star Movement chief Luigi di Maio announced that the party will launch within Parliament a move to oust Mattarella for having impeded the formation of the government by vetoing Savona and refusing to sign the list of ministers presented by the coalition.

Mattarella's decision sparked an unprecedented institutional crisis, with strong opposition being mounted by the 5 Star Movement and the League, which garnered more than 50 per cent of the votes in the March 4 national elections.

Other political forces, however, citing his constitutional presidential prerogatives to protect Italian markets and savers, have rallied to Mattarella's defence.

Conte, a law professor who had been named as the coalition's prime minister, resigned, telling reporters that he "gave the maximum effort, attention, to carry out this task with the full collaboration" of both the 5 Star Movement and League.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Giuseppe Conte

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27