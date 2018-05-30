Taliban attack kills six police in southern Afghanistan

Home World

The bomber detonated an explosive-laden vehicle at the entrance of the police station in Afghanistan's Puli Alam, the capital of Logar province.

Representational Image. (AP)

By AFP

PULI ALAM: Taliban attackers including a suicide bomber stormed a police station in southern Afghanistan today and killed six police officers, officials said.

Three other attackers then rushed into the police station compound, triggering a half-hour gunbattle with security forces, he said.

"In half an hour security forces killed all the attackers.

Unfortunately, three national police and three traffic police were also killed.

Eight civilians have also been wounded," he told AFP.

Shamshad Larwai, the provincial governor's spokesman, confirmed the details and said the situation was under control, but the blast had damaged the police station.

The Taliban, who are stepping up their spring offensive against Afghan security forces and government officials, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Also a vehicle bomb in the southern city of Kandahar went off inside a garage today, killing three mechanics and wounding 10 people, governor's spokesman Daud Ahmadi said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

Last week, 16 people were killed and dozens wounded when a mini van packed with explosives blew up as security forces were trying to defuse it in Kandahar province.

