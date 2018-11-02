Pakistan, Uzbekistan explore possibility of rail-road corridor to enhance connectivity, trade 

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday explored the possibility of a rail-road corridor to enhance connectivity and trade between the two nations.

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, who was leading a high-level delegation to Islamabad, and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi also discussed possibility of collaborations in several areas of mutual interest like agriculture, tourism and culture, Pakistan's Foreign Office said.

"Uzbek Foreign Minister proposed ground-breaking initiatives like rail-road between Uzbekistan and Pakistan passing through Afghanistan.

The project will add to Pakistan's potential as the regional transit hub, enhance connectivity with Central Asia and beyond and aid in regional development and prosperity," the FO said.

The two sides also expressed readiness to facilitate and support peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.