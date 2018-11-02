Home World

Pakistan, Uzbekistan explore possibility of rail-road corridor to enhance connectivity, trade 

The two sides also expressed readiness to facilitate and support peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

Published: 02nd November 2018 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday explored the possibility of a rail-road corridor to enhance connectivity and trade between the two nations.

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, who was leading a high-level delegation to Islamabad, and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi also discussed possibility of collaborations in several areas of mutual interest like agriculture, tourism and culture, Pakistan's Foreign Office said.

"Uzbek Foreign Minister proposed ground-breaking initiatives like rail-road between Uzbekistan and Pakistan passing through Afghanistan.

The project will add to Pakistan's potential as the regional transit hub, enhance connectivity with Central Asia and beyond and aid in regional development and prosperity," the FO said.

The two sides also expressed readiness to facilitate and support peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan - Uzbekistan Pak Uzbek rail-road Abdulaziz Kamilov

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp