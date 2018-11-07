Home World

Bollywood-loving Bahrain Sheikh fights USD 42.5 million damages claim in UK court

Ahmed Adel Abdallah Ahmed is suing Sheikh Hamad Isa Ali al-Khalifa, a cousin of the King of Bahrain, for allegedly reneging on a verbal agreement dating back to 2015.

Published: 07th November 2018 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sheikh Hamad reportedly went back on the deal after meetings with four Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Roy Kapoor in Mumbai and Dubai for which he paid around USD 3 million.

By PTI

LONDON: A Bollywood-loving member of the Bahrain royal family is set to fight a nearly USD 42.5-million damages claim brought by an Egyptian businessman when a five-day trial opens in the UK High Court next week.

Ahmed Adel Abdallah Ahmed is suing Sheikh Hamad Isa Ali al-Khalifa, a cousin of the King of Bahrain, for allegedly reneging on a verbal agreement dating back to 2015.

Under the agreement, Ahmed claims the Sheikh had legally contracted his firm, CBSC Events, to arrange private meetings with as many as 26 famous Bollywood stars on a wish list drawn up by him.

However, Sheikh Hamad reportedly went back on the deal after meetings with four Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Roy Kapoor in Mumbai and Dubai for which he paid around USD 3 million.

In his legal claim for damages due to inconvenience and loss of earnings, Ahmed alleges that the Sheikh breached the terms of their agreement by refusing to pay the sums for additional meetings arranged and that he made excuses not to meet two further stars Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan.

"This is an interesting case and involves oral agreements reached in London between two parties from the Middle East, concerning arranging meetings with famous Bollywood stars," said Pavani Reddy, the Managing Partner of Zaiwalla & Co the London-based law firm representing Ahmed in the trial, which is set to open on Monday.

Neither party in the case has chosen to present any of the Bollywood stars in question as witnesses because they were not privy to what had been agreed between the Sheikh and the businessman.

Sheikh Hamad had an agreement with the Claimant (Ahmed) to arrange the meetings, which Sheikh Hamad later reneged on, resulting in a breach in contract and loss of business for the Claimant, the case notes state.

The Sheikh, who, on his own admission had an "unbridled desire and fancy to establish contacts with Bollywood stars", accepts that an agreement was made to arrange meetings.

However, disputes the actual terms of the said agreement, Ahmed's lawyers argue.

Sheikh Hamad will be represented in the High Court next week by Herbert Smith Freehills law firm after an attempt to move the case to Bahrain had failed last year.

In his defence, the Sheikh argues that he pulled out of the deal after Ahmed "started to put unfair pressure" on him, "making unwarranted demands for very large sums of money and seeking to arrange meetings which were not convenient".

While oral agreements are enforceable in UK courts, the judge will have to determine whether or not any such agreement was in fact breached

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bollywood Stars Amir Khan Salman Khan Shahrukh Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp