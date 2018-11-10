Home World

Mozambique opens USD 785 million Chinese-built bridge

China's ambassador to Maputo Su Jian attended the opening and described Mozambique as a foreign policy priority for Beijing.

Published: 10th November 2018 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

MAPUTO (MOZAMBIQUE): Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi opened a Chinese-built bridge in the capital Maputo on Saturday that cost $785 million, saying it would help link northern and southern Africa.

The twin-tower suspension bridge stands 141 metres (463 feet) above Maputo Bay, is 680 metres-long and joins the city centre to the outlying district of Katembe.

"Today is a unique day of our history, the achievement of the dream of (former president) Samora Machel," Nyusi said at a rally following the inauguration.

"With the completion of this bridge... the connection of southern Africa to the north over land and across our country is guaranteed."

The bridge, which connects the north and south banks of Maputo that were previously linked only by boat, would help promote tourism, Nyusi said.

It will also directly link the capital to the border of neighbouring South Africa by road for the first time.

He described China, whose Road and Bridge Corporation began construction in June 2014, as a "brother and friend" of Mozambique.

China's ambassador to Maputo Su Jian attended the opening and described Mozambique as a foreign policy priority for Beijing.

Ninety-five percent of the bridge's cost was financed through loans provided by Chinese lenders.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mozambique Filipe Nyusi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp