Pakistan Army chief confirms death sentences of 11 hardcore terrorists

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed the death sentences of 11 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offences, the army announced on a day when the country witnessed two major terror attacks that killed nearly 40 people.

The convicts were accused of attacking armed forces/ law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, killing of an innocent civilian and destruction of an educational institution, the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, said.

"On the whole, they were involved in killing of 26 persons including a civilian and 25 Armed Forces/Frontier Constabulary/ Police Officials and injuring 22 others," the ISPR press release said.

Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession, it said.

The convicts were tried by special military courts.

Besides, the 11 terrorists given the death sentence, 22 others have also been setenced to various jail terms, the release said.

On Friday, three terrorists belonging to the Balochistan Liberation Army attacked the Chinese consulate in Karachi, killing four people, including two security personnel.

The three terrorists were also killed.

In the second incident, a suicide bomber triggered a powerful bomb at a Friday market in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing at least 32 people and injuring over 40.