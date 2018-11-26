Home World

Drones take to the skies to save 'crumbling' Great Wall of China 

With China's Great Wall 'crumbling into ruins', Chinese architects are now using drones to survey the damage and save the monumental structure.

26th November 2018

The Great Wall of China is a series of fortifications made of stone, brick, tamped earth, wood, and other materials.

The Great Wall, a symbol of China, is actually not just one wall, but many interconnected walls built between the third century B.C. and the Ming Dynasty

By Online Desk

All is not great with China's Great Wall. Built between the 5th century BC and the 16th century AD, some portions of the wall have started to collapse. 

The monumental structure along the northern borders of China is a defensive wall built with bricks and stones. The wall stretches from Korea in the east to the Gobi Desert in the west. It's high time the protective wall of China is protected before it loses its glory. 

A report by National Geographic says that 50 per cent of the original ancient structure has already disappeared while another 30 per cent is 'crumbling' into ruins. 

As access has been cut off to most of the unsafe portions of the wall, China has deployed drones for aerial surveillance to examine the extent of damage done. With the help of data fetched from the drones, architects are rebuilding vulnerable sections of the wall, South China Morning Post reported. According to the report, Intel's Falcon 8+ drones have been deployed to capture high-definition 3D images of the destroyed sections of the wall.

In a video posted by BBC News, workers can be seen carrying materials to the damaged portions with the help of donkeys. Architect Zhao Peng told BBC that they're literally saving history by restoring the 'complex structure.' 

Thanks to technology, the greatness of the wall will remain intact forever. 

Great Wall of China China uses drone to save Great Wall Great Wall of China crumbling

