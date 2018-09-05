Home World

Pakistan's election commission officially declares Dr Arif Alvi as 13th president

Arif Alvi, the 69-year-old dentist secured 352 votes while his rivals Rehman and Ahsan clinched 184 and 124 votes respectively, Dawn reported, citing the Form VII issued by the returning officer.

Published: 05th September 2018 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Arif Alvi is the 13th president of Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's election commission Wednesday officially declared Dr Arif Alvi as the 13th president of the country after an official count showed he had secured 352 votes -- 44 more than his two rivals could collectively obtain.

Dr Arif Alvi, a close ally of Prime Minister Imran Khan and one of the founding members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, defeated Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Aitzaz Ahsan and the Pakistan Muslim League-N nominee Maulana Fazl ur Rehman in a three-way contest.

The 69-year-old dentist secured 352 votes while his rivals Rehman and Ahsan clinched 184 and 124 votes respectively, Dawn reported, citing the Form VII issued by the returning officer.

The results of Tuesday's election were prepared in the presence of the representatives of the three candidates at the election commission headquarters Wednesday, with Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza serving as the returning officer, the paper said.

The election commission has sent the official results to the federal government, which will notify Dr Alvi as the 13th president of Pakistan.

The newly elected president will take oath of the office on September 9. Outgoing President Mamnoon Hussain's five-year tenure ends on September 8.

Of the 430 votes cast via a secret ballot in the National Assembly and Senate, Alvi received 212 votes, Rehman bagged 131 and Ahsan garnered 81; six votes were rejected.

Alvi is one of the founding members of PTI. He served as the party's secretary general from 2006 to 2013. He won the National Assembly elections from NA-247 (Karachi) during the July 25 polls.

He was also elected member of the National Assembly in the 2013 general election. In Pakistan, the President is considered as a symbol of the federation and head of the state and exercises all powers on the recommendations of the prime minister.

Prime Minister Khan, who is said to have the backing of the powerful military establishment, has consolidated his grip over power by nominating the governors of the all four provinces and appointing his key ally as the chief minister of the most populous and politically crucial state of Punjab.

With his close ally Alvi as President, Khan can smoothly implement his agenda, according to observers.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan's election commission Arif Alvi President of Pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police as he leaves court outside Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Wives of jailed Reuters journalists ask Myanmar for mercy
Confusion, conspiracy, Congress are synonyms: BJP
Gallery
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna