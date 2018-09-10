Home World

US-backed force launches assault on IS in east Syria

The Syrian Democratic Forces founded in October 2015, has been backed by US-led coalition air strikes, artillery, and special forces advisers.

Published: 10th September 2018 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

The Taliban and Islamic State fighters have regularly clashed since the latter gained a foothold in eastern Afghanistan in 2015, as the two vie for supremacy in the wartorn country.

IS militants (Photo| AP)

By PTI

QAMISHLI: US-backed fighters launched a fierce assault Monday against a dwindling pocket of territory held by the Islamic State group in east Syria, a commander and a war monitor told AFP.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters, have been closing in for months on the town of Hajin in eastern Deir Ezzor province.

On Monday, they began an offensive for the IS-held town itself.

An SDF commander said the assault, relying heavily on artillery and US-led coalition air strikes, had killed at least 15 IS fighters.

ALSO READ | Pope Francis warns of 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Syrian rebel bastion

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said the IS death toll was at least 17.

"Our forces today began attacking the last bastions of Daesh in Hajin, with intense artillery and air support," said the SDF commander, who spoke on condition of anonymity and used the Arabic acronym for IS.

"The clashes will be fierce in Hajin because Daesh has reinforced their positions, but we will take control of it," the commander told AFP.

The Britain-based Observatory said the SDF had been amassing fighters and equipment and beefing up their positions for weeks ahead of the attack.

"The operation to end Daesh's presence in this pocket began today, with the heaviest air strikes, artillery fire, and ground attacks in months by the SDF and the coalition," said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman.

He said the SDF had broken into Hajin from its northwestern edge and taken control of part of the area, while opening a humanitarian corridor to allow residents to flee.

IS declared a self-styled "caliphate" in 2014 across swathes of Syria and Iraq, but various separate offensives by the national armies of both countries, Kurdish forces and international backers have seen the jihadists' territory shrink dramatically.

In Syria, IS controls part of Deir Ezzor as well as some territory in the south.

The SDF, founded in October 2015, has been backed by US-led coalition air strikes, artillery, and special forces advisers.

It ousted IS from swathes of Syria's north last year, including from their main bastion Raqa.

In Deir Ezzor, the SDF is battling IS on the eastern side of the Euphrates River while Syrian regime troops backed by Russia battle them west of the river.

In July, a coalition official said a few hundred IS fighters remain in the eastern pocket.

In a purported new audio recording released on August 22, IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi remained defiant.

"The caliphate will remain and is not confined to Hajin," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Syrian Democratic Forces east Syria IS fighters Islamic State

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike