Home World

Super Typhoon Mangkhut hits China; over 2.45 million people evacuated

The typhoon slammed the coast of Jiangmen city in southern China's Guangdong province on Sunday evening packing winds up to 162 km per hour.

Published: 16th September 2018 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

people with umbrellas walk against strong winds from Typhoon Mangkhut at Nanshan District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China has relocated over 2.45 million people and cancelled over 400 flights as super Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall in southern Guangdong province on Sunday after battering Hong Kong and killing 49 people in the Philippines.

The typhoon slammed the coast of Jiangmen city in southern China's Guangdong province on Sunday evening packing winds up to 162 km per hour.

More than 2.45 million people have been relocated, and over 48,000 fishing boats called back to port in the province on Sunday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Work has been suspended at more than 29,000 construction sites and 632 tourist spots have been closed.

Earlier, more than 400 flights at two airports in China's southernmost island Province of Hainan with all coastal resorts and schools closed as Typhoon Mangkhut approached.

South China regions including Guangdong, Hainan and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region were affected by strong gales and heavy downpours Sunday morning.

The Hainan provincial tourist department has ordered all scenic areas, schools and outdoor businesses to close on Sunday and Monday morning.

Guangdong has taken similar precautions.

By Saturday, all fishing boats in coastal cities of Guangdong were called into harbour.

Ferry services in the Qiongzhou Strait linking Guangdong and Hainan were suspended from Saturday morning.

The Guangdong civil affairs department has opened 3,777 emergency shelters to help people needing refuge in severe weather, and relocated 100,000 people from disaster-prone areas.

The Guangdong disaster relief headquarters has sent supervisors and mobilised staff to check safety risks at construction sites, on dykes and at industrial projects.

Guangdong has sent military forces to coastal cities, and prepared 1,000 lifeboats, and disaster relief goods for emergency rescue.

Provincial meteorological departments have sent out real-time monitoring information of the typhoon's movements via media outlets and weather alerts to cell phone user Flights via Shenzhen Airport were all cancelled on Sunday until 8 am Monday.

All long-distance coach services through the city were suspended from 6 pm Saturday.

On Sunday, nearly all urban public transport services in coastal cities in Guangdong were stopped, and coastal highways were closed.

In Guangdong's provincial capital of Guangzhou, groceries in markets and supermarkets were nearly sold out on Sunday morning, as residents snapped up everything on the shelves to store food at home.

The municipal commerce department has taken emergency measures to ensure stable food prices, and added bulk purchases of grocery supplies to replenish the city's 256 large wholesale distributors.

In the port cities of Zhuhai and Zhanjiang in Guangdong, shops were closed on Sunday, the Xinhua report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Typhoon Mangkhut China storm landfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi