Home World

Indian-origin schoolboy dies from severe cheese allergy in UK 

The 13-year-old died after 11 days in intensive care following the incident at the school.

Published: 19th September 2018 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Cheese

Image of cheese slices for representational purpose (File | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: An Indian-origin schoolboy with a severe dairy allergy died after he was allegedly chased and had cheese thrown down his t-shirt, an inquest into his death was told on Wednesday.

Karanbir Cheema, known as Karan, was discovered "gasping for air" by paramedics at his school in Greenford, west London, in June last year, the St.Pancras Coroner's Court was told.

The 13-year-old died after 11 days in intensive care following the incident at the school.

"On arrival at the scene, I immediately knew it was life threatening and that the patient had a high risk of going into cardiac and respiratory arrest," Kieran Oppatt, the first paramedic on the scene, told the court.

"We were told by school staff that perhaps someone had chased the patient with cheese and had proceeded to throw it down his T-shirt. That he had an allergic reaction, that he was itchy, his skin was very hot, and that he was having difficulty breathing," Oppatt said.

Karan was allergic to wheat, gluten and dairy, eggs, and nuts and his dietary requirements were well-known to pupils and teachers at William Perkin Church of England High School.

The inquest heard that despite being treated with Piriton, an inhaler and a special pen used for injection in response to anaphylactic shock, Karan continued to struggle.

When additional crews arrived, Karan was taken on a stretcher to the ambulance and was unconscious throughout.

He later died at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

Another boy, also 13 at the time, was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but has not been charged.

Detective Sergeant Christian Rodgers, while going through a list of potential witnesses with the coroner ahead of the full inquest, said: "The person involved is no longer at the school. It was pupil on pupil."

Speaking outside the court, his accountant mother Rina Cheema, 52, said: "I am devastated as a mother after losing my son and my family have lost their brother. He was a very, very bright young boy. He was so bright he could have been anything he wanted. I brought him up by myself. I trained him to read all about his condition. We want answers."

His father Amarjeet, an administrator for engineer, added: "We were so proud of him. He had a very bright future. There are a million things he could have done with his life. He was a bright, bright boy. He was kind and gentle. We are just devastated."

The inquest remains ongoing and expected to conclude in a few weeks.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
dairy allergy Cheese allergy Indian-origin schoolboy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju