Home World

Rights body and UN say Eritrea detains ex-minister who wrote critical books

British-based rights body Human Rights Concern - Eritrea (HRCE) said Berhane Abrehe, minister from 2000 to 2012, was arrested on Monday morning in the capital Asmara.

Published: 19th September 2018 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki (File | AP)

By Reuters

KAMPALA: Eritrea has arrested a former minister who wrote books critical of the country's leader, a rights group and a UN official said.

British-based rights body Human Rights Concern - Eritrea (HRCE) said Berhane Abrehe, minister from 2000 to 2012, was arrested on Monday morning in the capital Asmara.

HRCE said Abrehe had in two books "detailed how the president of the country is responsible for suffering of the Eritrean people and called upon the Eritrean youth to rise up for democratic change".

President Isaias Afwerki has led Eritrea since independence from Ethiopia in 1991. He has won international plaudits in the past weeks for agreeing to put aside two decades of hostility with arch-foe Ethiopia and restore relations.

The Eritrean information minister could not be immediately reached for comment about the arrest.

It was not possible to contact Abrehe or a lawyer representing him. Neither HRCE nor Sheila B Keetharuth, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Eritrea, specified the charges he was facing or what had triggered his arrest.

But Keetharuth criticised the detention which she said meant "improvements in Eritrea's external relations are not mirrored inside, especially regarding respect for fundamental rights and freedoms".

"People imprisoned in Eritrea, some for excessively long periods and others arrested more recently, should be brought before the courts of law as a matter of urgency," she said.

The United Nations has previously accused officials in the Horn of Africa country of crimes against humanity including torture, rape, murder and enslaving hundreds of thousands of people.

In 2016, when the allegations were made, the government rejected them and said they were an attempt to harass the country.

The rapprochement with Ethiopia followed its prime minister Abiy Ahmed's move to accept an international ruling on the two countries' disputed border that sparked war in 1998.

In the two decades that followed both countries were dominated by their militaries and a constant security obsession meant criticism and political opposition was suppressed.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eritrea HRCE Berhane Abrehe Isaias Afwerki

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju