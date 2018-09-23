Home World

Armed man arrested outside Buckingham Palace

Members of the royal family are currently on their summer break, with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip staying at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Published: 23rd September 2018 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

Buckingham Palace. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: An armed man was arrested Sunday at the entrance of Buckingham Palace, London police said, ruling out the possibility it was terror related.

Police said the 38-year-old was carrying a Taser stun gun, adding that he remains in custody.

"It's not terrorism related. It's just a single standalone incident," a police spokeswoman told AFP.

She provided no other details.

Members of the royal family are currently on their summer break, with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip staying at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo | AFP)

Police said the incident occurred outside the visitors entrance, where the man was detained by security staff.

London remains on a heighten state of alert due to periodic terror-related incidents.

Most recently, in August, a terror suspect crashed his car into the security barriers surrounding the Houses of Parliament.

A Sudanese-born 29-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Buckingham Palace Taser stun gun

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi lost his balance due to elections, says MJ Akbar
Pakistani Christians demand equal rights, abolition of blasphemy law 
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival