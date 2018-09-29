Home World

International Safe Abortion Day: Decriminalise pregnancy terminations, say UN rights experts

Data from the World Health Organization demonstrates that criminalising the termination of pregnancy does not reduce the number of women who resort to abortion procedures.

Published: 29th September 2018 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

A woman places flowers by a mural showing Savita Halappanavar, a 31-year-old Indian dentist who had sought and been denied an abortion before she died after a miscarriage, with the word YES over it, in Ireland, on the day of a referendum on the 8th amendment of the constitution. | AP

By UNI

UNITED NATIONS; Against the backdrop of unsafe abortions causing deaths of around 50,000 women every year, a group of United Nations human rights experts has urged states across the world to decriminalise termination of pregnancy and ensure that women and girls have the right to make their own decisions regarding it.

Marking the International Safe Abortion Day, the human rights group, in a statement, has said, "Unsafe abortions cause the deaths of some 47,000 women each year and a further five million suffer some form of temporary or permanent disability," said the UN Human Rights Council Working group, on the issue of discrimination against women in law and in practice.

Ability for a woman or girl to make her own decisions about pregnancy "is at the very core of [her] fundamental right to equality, privacy and physical and mental integrity and is a precondition for the enjoyment of other rights and freedoms," the group said.

An estimated 225 million women worldwide are deprived of access to modern contraception currently, often leading to unplanned pregnancies.

For girls, issues arising from pregnancy and childbirth are some of the most common causes of death in developing countries.

Girls under the age of 15 are five times more at risk.

"Legal frameworks for abortion have typically been designed to control women's decision-making through the use of criminal law," the experts said.

Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) demonstrates that criminalising the termination of pregnancy does not reduce the number of women who resort to abortion procedures.

Rather, it is likely to increase the number who end up have unsafe "back street" procedures.

In addition, "too many women are physically and verbally mistreated or simply denied emergency medical care after abortions", which the experts said, "amounts to another means of punishment which violates international law and, in many instances, national laws and policies".

"Governments have a duty to ensure that women and girls who have abortions are treated humanely and without judgement or assumption of violating laws, in particular in cases of miscarriages," they stressed.

The experts added that they hoped that "important steps" already taken in some countries to "reclaim women's reproductive rights through referendums, legislative and judicial action" can be followed by others.

They called for "concerns about unsafe abortion" to be addressed through public health, relevant medical malpractice and civil law.

"It is therefore crucial that countries demonstrate their commitment to eliminating discrimination against women in their legislation and to advancing women's and adolescents' sexual and reproductive rights, in accordance with international human rights standards."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
abortions pregnancy unsafe abortions International Safe Abortion Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai