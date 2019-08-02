Home World

China doctors remove toothbrush from man's belly which he swallowed 20 years ago

A 51-year-old man complained about pains and told doctors it could be a toothbrush he swallowed in a suicidal attempt 20 years ago when he was diagnosed with HIV contracted from using drugs.

Published: 02nd August 2019 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By IANS

BEIJING: Doctors from a southern Chinese hospital removed something unusual from a man's intestines: a 14-centimetre-long toothbrush he swallowed 20 years ago.

The No.3 People's Hospital of Shenzhen in Guangdong province said it was among the most bizarre items doctors have found in a patient's entrails, along with nails, coins and lighters.

The patient, a 51-year-old man surnamed Li, was admitted to the hospital for abdominal pain in late June, and a CT scan revealed a mysterious item in his duodenum, Xinhua news agency reported.

ALSO READ: Chennai dentists extract 526 teeth from mouth of seven-year-old boy

Li then told doctors it could be a toothbrush he swallowed in a suicidal attempt 20 years ago when he was diagnosed with HIV contracted from using drugs. Feeling no discomfort after the failed suicide, he went on with his life and put aside the embarrassing experience.

The toothbrush stayed peacefully in his belly until 2014, when Li began to suffer from abdominal pain and gallbladder inflammation.

"The toothbrush might have stayed in the stomach and duodenum for many years before sticking into the bile duct, causing the inflammation and pain. If left untreated, it could touch the liver and result in a fatal infection," said Liu Jialin, Li's surgeon.

Liu said they resorted to an endoscope to retrieve the toothbrush, which had a "bare" look with all its bristles dissolved.

Li said after the suicide attempt, he renounced drugs and began HIV treatment. He later got married and his wife gave birth to two healthy children.

"I have long forgotten the toothbrush, assuming that it had expelled on its own," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China Beijing China Doctors
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp