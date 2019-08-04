Home World

25 die as three boats sink off Philippines coast

Squalls tipped over the three wooden-hulled outriggers in the Guimaras Strait as the rest of the country was battered by rains induced by seasonal southwest monsoon winds.

Published: 04th August 2019 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Rescuers stand beside the remains of the M/B Chichi ferry boat after it capsized due to bad weather in the waters between Guimaras and Iloilo provinces

Rescuers stand beside the remains of the M/B Chichi ferry boat after it capsized due to bad weather in the waters between Guimaras and Iloilo provinces (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MANILA: The death toll from three boats sinking surged to 25 as rescuers retrieved more bodies from the sea off the central Philippines, officials said Sunday. Squalls tipped over the three wooden-hulled outriggers in the Guimaras Strait on Saturday as the rest of the country was battered by rains induced by seasonal southwest monsoon winds, the coastguard said.

The bodies of 14 passengers and crew were recovered, civil defence official Franco Agudo told AFP, taking the toll to 25. Regional police chief Rene Pamuspusan also confirmed Sunday that 25 people had died, with six others still missing. He said 55 individuals were rescued.

On Sunday the state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA) released a dramatic photo of rescue divers placing two corpses, one still wearing a red life vest, on top of the only parts of one boat left above water. The Southeast Asian archipelago nation has a poor shipping safety record, with scores dying in maritime mishaps every year, usually aboard boats that move people from one small island to another.

Sea accidents historically spike during the middle of the year, when the country is frequently hit by storms and typhoons.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Philippines boat sinking Philippines sea accident Philippines sinking deaths Philippines
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp