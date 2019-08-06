Home World

12 injured, one missing in Russia's military depot fire

The Russian authorities suspended air traffic within 30 kilometers (19 miles) of the munitions site and halted train movement.

Published: 06th August 2019 02:29 PM

Russian officials say powerful explosions at a military depot in Siberia left 12 people injured and one missing and forced over 16,500 people to leave their homes.

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Russian officials say powerful explosions at a military depot in Siberia left 12 people injured and one missing and forced over 16,500 people to leave their homes.

The Emergencies Ministry said that 9,533 people have been evacuated and about 7,000 fled on their own after Monday's fire at a military ammunition depot near the city of Achinsk in eastern Siberia's Krasnoyarsk region.

The fire triggered massive explosions that sent plumes of black smoke high into the skies.

Officials said Tuesday that 12 people were injured and one person is missing and feared dead.

The authorities suspended air traffic within 30 kilometers (19 miles) of the munitions site and halted train movement.

The military said it will send 10 heavy transport planes and helicopters to extinguish the blaze.

