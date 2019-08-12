God will punish Narendra Modi for Article 370 decision, says Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi

By IANS

MULTAN: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the god will punish Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to abrogate special status to J&K on August 5.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Qureshi said Modi's arrogance would bite the dust one day and urged opposition parties to present a united front on Kashmir. He warned Pakistan political parties that playing politics on the issue would harm the cause.



"Pakistan as a nation and political leadership is unanimous on the Kashmir issue and on August 14 will speak in one voice in support of Kashmiris," Qureshi said.

Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit PoK on August 14 and also address its legislative Assembly. Pakistan had decided to take the issue to the UN Security Council, he said and added, China had assured full support for it.

Pakistan has also decided to observe Indian Independence Day on August 15 as 'Black Day'. He said a protest would be organised at the UN headquarters in New York on the day Modi would address the General Assembly.