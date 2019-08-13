'You don't deserve to represent us': Pakistan's UN envoy Maleeha Lodhi heckled in New York

By IANS

NEW YORK: Pakistan's envoy to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi, had to leave an event in a hurry when a Pakistani loudly berated her, demanding to know what the government has done for the past 15 years and accused them of being thieves.

At an informal interaction with media persons in New York, Lodhi was approached by a man, who asked her loudly: "I have a question for you."

When Lodhi said she had finished what she had to say, he countered: "You can't be done, I have a question for you."

Lodhi tentatively asked the man, who claimed to be a Pakistani national, which TV channel he had come from.

"What are you doing for the last 10-15 years? What are you doing for Pakistan? I want to know, so I will question," he demanded loudly, to which Lodhi said: "I'm not going to reply to you."

The man continued: "I will question, nobody is going to get away anymore... For 20 years you've been thieves, you guys are thieves!" he shouted, as Lodhi, looking taken aback, began to leave.

"You don't deserve to represent Pakistan," the man shouted, as someone asked, "'Usko kya hua hai' (what's wrong with him)".

The man retorted belligerently "What do you mean, usko kya hua hai?"

Some people tried to calm the man, "take it easy, take it easy", they said.