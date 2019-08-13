Home World

'You don't deserve to represent us': Pakistan's UN envoy Maleeha Lodhi heckled in New York

The Pakistani man asked Maleeha Lodhi what she had been doing for Pakistan for the last ten to fifteen years.

Published: 13th August 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's envoy to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi. (Photo | File)

Pakistan's envoy to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi. (Photo | File)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Pakistan's envoy to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi, had to leave an event in a hurry when a Pakistani loudly berated her, demanding to know what the government has done for the past 15 years and accused them of being thieves.

At an informal interaction with media persons in New York, Lodhi was approached by a man, who asked her loudly: "I have a question for you."

When Lodhi said she had finished what she had to say, he countered: "You can't be done, I have a question for you."

Lodhi tentatively asked the man, who claimed to be a Pakistani national, which TV channel he had come from.

"What are you doing for the last 10-15 years? What are you doing for Pakistan? I want to know, so I will question," he demanded loudly, to which Lodhi said: "I'm not going to reply to you."

The man continued: "I will question, nobody is going to get away anymore... For 20 years you've been thieves, you guys are thieves!" he shouted, as Lodhi, looking taken aback, began to leave.

"You don't deserve to represent Pakistan," the man shouted, as someone asked, "'Usko kya hua hai' (what's wrong with him)".

The man retorted belligerently "What do you mean, usko kya hua hai?"

Some people tried to calm the man, "take it easy, take it easy", they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maleeha Lodhi Pakistan Pakistan UN envoy
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp