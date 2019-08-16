Home World

London Mayor slammed online over violent Kashmir protests outside Indian High Commission

The violence came as Imran Khan's special adviser Bukhari had appealed to the overseas Pakistanis to stage protests outside Indian Consulates on August 15.

Published: 16th August 2019 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

London Mayor Sadiq Khan

London Mayor Sadiq Khan (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

LONDON: London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been slammed online for inadequate security arrangements outside the Indian High Commission where Indians and people of Indian origin, gathered to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day of India, were abused and pelted with eggs and water bottles by Pakistan-sponsored protesters.

Thousands of protesters, waving Pakistani and Kashmiri flags, rallied outside the Indian High Commission on Thursday and resorted to violence, against the revocation of special status for Jammu and Kashmir, bringing central London to a complete halt.

The police were outnumbered by the protesters who also damaged the Indian Tricolour and threw stones at the Indian mission. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's special adviser on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari attended the rally and also addressed the charged crowd.

The Pakistan-origin London Mayor was the target of Twitterati after the violence. Some accused him of "supporting the violent protest" while many called him to vacate his office.

"Thousands of murderous #Pakistan thugs who were bussed in from all over #Britain tried to force their way into #India High Commission. This was a planned assault allowed under #London Mayor Sadiq Khan's watch. #Londonistan just got more dangerous on 15 August," wrote one user.

"News of stone pelting, bottles, eggs being thrown at Indians by Pakistani and pro Khalistani Kashmiri seperatist protesters. @MayorofLondon get your act together and stop this violence. If you cant its time for you to vacate your office," said another.

"This is what London Mayor Sadiq Khan let happen at Indian High Commission despite having the know of what's about to happen. Deliberately he let Pakistanis create ruckus and take Law and order for a ride. Utter shame!" said another tweet.

"Shocked and saddened that this has been allowed to happened outside the Indian High Commission and the London Mayor chose to allow it what message does this send around the world Khan? You are a big embarrassment to London and need to go now," tweeted one user.

The Scotland Yard said that four people were arrested after the violence, reports said.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP's In-Charge, Foreign Affairs Department, termed the happenings outside the Indian High Commission "quite deplorable".

"What happened today in front of the Indian High Commission in London is quite deplorable. @BBCWorld will never report it," he said, referring to BBC's reportage of the alleged massive protests in Kashmir Valley last Friday.

"Women and children who came to celebrate Independence Day were abused, eggs and water bottle thrown on them by Paki goons," he said.

The violence came as Imran Khan's special adviser Bukhari had last week appealed to the overseas Pakistanis to stage protests outside Indian Consulates on August 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
London London Mayor Sadiq Khan London Mayor Sadiq Khan Kashmir Kashmir crisis Article 370
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp