Pakistan Army chief Bajwa, Chinese General discuss Kashmir issue

Beijing has lent its support to Islamabad's stance on the Kashmir issue ever since the Indian government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Published: 27th August 2019 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 12:05 PM

Left: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Right:

Left: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Right: China's General Xu Qiliang. | ( Photo | Wikipedia )

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed the Kashmir issue with Vice Chairman of Chinas Central Military Commission (CMC) General Xu Qiliang, the media reported on Tuesday.

"A Chinese delegation led by the CMC Vice-Chairman visited the GHQ (on Monday)," The Express Tribune quoted the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) as saying in a statement.

Gen Xu and the COAS had a one-on-one meeting in which they discussed regional security and ways to bolster bilateral collaboration.

Gen Bajwa lauded Beijing's understanding and support on the Kashmir issue, the statement said.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi speaks with OIC Secretary-General over Kashmir

The CMC Vice-Chairman reiterated that China valued its "time-tested" relations with Pakistan and its army.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed to enhance defence cooperation and capacity building of Pakistan Army, the military's media wing said.

On his arrival at the GHQ, the Gen Xu was given a guard of honour.

Earlier this month, a UN Security Council (UNSC) closed-door meeting on "India/Pakistan" was held at the insistence of China, Pakistan's all-weather ally.

Except for China, all the other four permanent members of the Council have openly backed New Delhi's position.

