Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls meeting of top decision-making body on nuclear issues

The National Command Authority controls policy formulation, exercises, deployment, research and development, employment and operational command and control of the country's nuclear arsenals.

Published: 27th February 2019 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called a meeting of the top decision making body on nuclear issues after India targeted terrorist camp in the country.

The National Command Authority controls policy formulation, exercises, deployment, research and development, employment and operational command and control of the country's nuclear arsenals.

The decision to call the NCA meeting was taken on Tuesday in the meeting of National Security Committee - a civil-military top level body that discussed the situation after the Indian attack.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, sparking outrage in the country.

Following the incident, India on Tuesday bombed and destroyed JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

The joint session of Parliament has been called today (Wednesday) to discuss the tension with India and formulate a national response.

The parliamentary leaders will also be given an in-camera briefing by the government on the situation after India's strikes.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi alleged the Indian government is issuing threatening statements in the aftermath of Pulwama incident on the pretext of terrorism just to divert the world opinion from rights violations in Kashmir.

Qureshi said that Pakistan reserves the right to take an appropriate action in self-defence.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan Pakistan India Pulwama terror attack Mi-17 F-16

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp