Home World

Nepal to hike foreign tourist visa fee from July 17

The decision to increase the foreign tourist visa fees was taken in May this year as the Nepal government had not raised the charges for almost a decade.

Published: 13th July 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KATHMANDU: Nepal will raise visa fees for foreign tourists from July 17, authorities have said.

Citing the Department of Immigration (DoI), The Himalayan Times reported on late Friday that the decision to increase the foreign tourist visa fees was taken in May this year as the government here had not raised the charges for almost a decade.

However, the officials said that the change in visa fee structure was minor and the fee structure would be revised again after the completion of the Visit Nepal Year 2020.

"Change in the visa fee structure for foreign tourists is necessary to make the fee contextual," said Eshor Raj Poudel, director general at DoI.

However, Poudel mentioned that significant changes in the visa fee structure were not made in view of the tourism campaign next year.

"We will rework on the visa fee structure following the completion of the Visit Nepal 2020 tourism campaign," added Poudel.

DoI hiked visa fee for tourists in a range between USD 5 and USD 35.

While the tourist visa fee for 15 days (multiple entries) has been raised by USD 5 to USD 30, the tourist visa fee for 30 days (multiple entries) has been raised to USD 50 from USD 40.

Similarly, the tourist visa fee for 90 days (multiple entries) has been raised by USD 35 to USD 125.

DoI has also raised the visa extension fee for foreign tourists.

As per the department, the visa extension fee (within the valid visa period) has been raised to USD 3 per day from USD 2 per day. Similarly, visa extension fee (with multiple entries) has been raised to an additional USD 25 from an additional USD 20.

Likewise, the late fee on visa extension (after visa expiration) has been raised to USD 5 per day from USD 3 per day.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nepal Nepal visa Nepal visa fee Nepal foreign visa fee
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp