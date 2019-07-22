Home World

Bangladesh cleric arrested over alleged rape of boys

Ahmed is the third teacher from an Islamic seminary to be arrested on rape charges this month after the detention of two headteachers accused of raping female pupils.

Published: 22nd July 2019 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes

By AFP

DHAKA: A Bangladesh cleric has been accused of raping around a dozen boys in the latest sex assault case to shock the Muslim-majority nation.

Police said Idris Ahmed, 42, was arrested for the alleged rape of about 12 boys aged between 12 and 19 at an Islamic seminary in Dhaka's Dakshin Khan neighbourhood.

One offence was committed just a week before his arrest and Ahmed filmed the assault, said a police statement Monday.

Ahmed is the third teacher from an Islamic seminary to be arrested on rape charges this month after the detention of two headteachers accused of raping female pupils.

A number of former male madrasa students have in recent weeks said on social media that they had been raped or sexually molested by teachers and older students.

The mainstream media has remained mostly silent on the issue, largely due to the sensitivity of the subject in the conservative nation.

But the country was shocked this year by the murder of 19-year-old Nusrat Jahan Rafi, who was burned to death on the alleged orders of a madrassa headteacher after she refused to withdraw a sex assault charge against him.

Rights groups have expressed alarm about the growing number of sex crimes on children.

The Manusher Jonno Foundation, a rights group, published a report saying 399 children, including eight boys, had been reported as victims of rape and attempted rape in the first six months of the year.

Sixteen victims had died, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladesh Bangladesh madrasas Bangladesh crime Bangladesh rape cases Bangladesh rapes Bangladesh crime cases
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp