Home World

Wrecked mosques, police watch: A tense Ramadan in Xinjiang

In the mosques that are open, worshippers go through metal detectors while surveillance cameras monitor them inside.

Published: 05th June 2019 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Ramzan, Eid, mosque, Alah

Representational image

By PTI

HOTAN: The corner where Heyitkah Mosque in China's restive Xinjiang region once hummed with life is now a concrete parking lot where all traces of the tall, domed building have been erased.

While Muslims around the world celebrated the end of Ramadan with prayers and festivities this week, the recent destruction of dozens of mosques in Xinjiang highlights the increasing pressure Uighurs and other ethnic minorities face in the heavily policed region.

Behind the lot in the city of Hotan, the slogan "Educate the people for the party" is emblazoned in red on the wall of a primary school where students must scan their faces upon entering the razor-wired gates.

The mosque "was beautiful," recalled a vendor at a nearby bazaar.

"There were a lot of people there."

Satellite images reviewed by AFP and visual analysis non-profit Earthrise Alliance show that 36 mosques and religious sites have been torn down or had their domes and corner spires removed since 2017.

In the mosques that are open, worshippers go through metal detectors while surveillance cameras monitor them inside.

"The situation here is very strict, it takes a toll on my heart," said one Uighur, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals.

"I don't go any more," he added, referring to mosques.

"I'm scared."

In the ancient Silk Road city of Kashgar, no longer does the sunrise prayer call echo throughout the city -- a ritual the manager of the city's central mosque once proudly shared with tourists.

On Wednesday, locals celebrating Eid al-Fitr quietly filed into the entrance of state-approved Idkah Mosque -- one of the largest in China -- as police and officials fenced off the wide square surrounding the building and plainclothes men monitored every person's actions.

It was another low-key Ramadan for Muslims in Xinjiang, with restaurants busy serving food to customers throughout the day, when practising Muslims fast.

IN PHOTOS | Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: Muslims all over India celebrate, offer prayers

In Hotan on Friday -- a holy day for believers -- the only mosque in the city was empty after sundown, an important prayer session when Muslim families typically break their daily fast.

Earlier in the day, at least 100 people attended a midday session but the vast majority were elderly men.

The ruling Communist Party "sees religion as this existential threat," said James Leibold, an expert on ethnic relations and policy in China at La Trobe University.

Over the long term, the Chinese government wants to achieve "the secularisation of Chinese society," he told AFP.

The Xinjiang government told AFP that it "protects religious freedoms" and citizens can celebrate Ramadan "within the scope permitted by law", without elaborating.

The authorities have thrown a high-tech security net across the region, installing cameras, mobile police stations and checkpoints in seemingly every street in response to a spate of deadly attacks blamed on Islamic extremists and separatists in recent years.

An estimated one million Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking ethnic groups are held in a vast network of internment camps.

After initially denying their existence, Chinese authorities last year acknowledged that they run "vocational education centres" aimed at steering people clear of religious extremism by teaching them Mandarin and China's laws.

In those centres, it was a different Ramadan.

The Xinjiang government told AFP that people in the centres are not allowed to hold religious activities because Chinese law forbids it within education facilities, but they are free to do so "when they return home on weekends".

In recent years, Chinese authorities have ramped up controls on public displays of religion and Islamic traditions in Xinjiang.

AFP reporters did not see any veiled women and few men sporting long beards during a week-long visit to the region.

Former internment camp inmates have said they were incarcerated for these outward signs of their religion.

Places of worship too have become targets of Beijing's draconian security measures.

In the satellite images analysed by AFP and Earthrise Alliance, 30 religious sites were completely demolished while six were desecrated, with domes and minarets removed.

AFP reporters visited about half a dozen sites, and found that some mosques had been repurposed into public spaces.

Police officers blocked journalists from entering Artux, just north of Kashgar, where the town's grand mosque and dozens of other community mosques were destroyed.

The area is some 22 kilometres (14 miles) away from an enormous complex believed to be a re-education centre.

Visible from a nearby village, the facility has razor-wired walls, watchtowers and imposing block buildings.

In Kashgar, two cameras perched on the columns of a former mosque point at its entrance.

There is no minaret or dome -- instead, a shop selling dresses lies to its right alongside dwellings.

A demolished mosque in Hotan has been converted into a garden, paved with concrete walkways and sparsely planted trees.

On the outskirts of town, situated between a cemetery and sand dunes, two white flags and a pile of burned refuse and debris was all that was left of an old shrine named Imam Asim.

Uighurs consider these mosques and shrines "their ancestral heritage," said Omer Kanat, director of the Uyghur Human Rights Project.

"The Chinese government just wants to erase everything that is different from Han Chinese, everything which belongs to Uighur culture or Islamic culture in the region," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Xinjiang region Eid 2019 Eid Mubarak Eid ul fitar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp