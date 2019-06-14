Home World

No exchange of pleasantries with PM Modi but Imran Khan reiterates need for dialogue with India

According to sources, Khan and Modi did not exchange pleasantries during the dinner hosted on the sidelines of the two-day summit.

Published: 14th June 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

BISHKEK: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the need to resolve all outstanding issues with India through dialogue, which, he said, is the only way to sort out differences, amid spiralling tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Khan, who is in Bishkek for the two-day SCO Summit, told Sputnik in an interview on Thursday that there is no way the two countries should think of resolving issues through military means, reported Radio Pakistan.

He reiterated that both New Delhi and Islamabad should come to the negotiating table to resolve the Kashmir issue.

READ| PM Modi to meet Iranian President Rouhani over oil row

Responding to a question on whether Pakistan is seeking international mediation in improving bilateral ties with India, Khan said that Islamabad is looking for mediation as it believes that "progress comes with peace and tensions with neighbours detract from resources that can be spent on human beings."

Khan's comments come at a time when he and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi avoided shaking hands at an informal dinner hosted by Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov for the SCO leaders here.

According to sources, Khan and Modi did not exchange pleasantries during the dinner hosted on the sidelines of the two-day summit.

While Khan is attending the SCO summit for the first time after assuming office last year, this is Modi's first visit to a multilateral forum after being re-elected for a second term.

Tensions between India and Pakistan strained further following the deadly February 14 Pulwama terror attack. New Delhi has remained rooted in its stand, saying that terror and talks with Islamabad cannot go together.

India had already clarified that there would be no bilateral meeting between the two leaders. This comes despite the Pakistan Prime Minister writing a letter to Modi recently, saying Islamabad wants dialogue with New Delhi to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries.

Moreover, Modi's chartered plane did not take the Pakistani air space for flying to Bishkek and instead flew via the circuitous route through Oman and Iran.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan Bishkek SCO Summit India Pakistan ties India Pakistan standoff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp