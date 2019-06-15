Home World

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross urges Modi government to open up Indian economy and market

Ross said that while US is the "least protectionist" major country, but India has "one of the highest levels of tariffs in the world".

Published: 15th June 2019 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who is planning to visit India, has urged the Modi government to carry out reforms that will open up the Indian economy and market for American companies.

In an unusually blunt remarks, Ross asked India to remove the overly restrictive market access barriers for US firms. "As President (Donald) Trump has said, we look forward to working with the (Indian) Prime Minister and his administration to address a mutual trading opportunities and the mutual investment potentials," the commerce secretary said in his keynote address to the India Ideas Summit of US Indian Business Council (USIBC) on Wednesday.

Ross said he is planning a trip to India in the near future to discuss and address some of the key issues challenging the India and US trade ties. The US official was in India just before the Lok Sabha elections during which he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top Indian government officials.

The US, he said, is a good place to invest and the country is open for business. The Trump administration has been addressing a more balanced and reciprocal trade relationship, not only with India but also with its other trading partners across the world.

US is the "least protectionist" major country, but India has "one of the highest levels of tariffs in the world", Ross said, adding that protectionist practices also hurt the countries themselves. Ross expressed hope that since Modi has been voted back to power with a stronger mandate, he would be able to carry out necessary reforms and take India towards "a more open economy"."The mindset of moving towards a more open economy" is very important, he said, adding that both the US and India would benefit from this change.

American companies based in the Indian market are confronted with both tariffs and non-tariff barriers, particularly including e-commerce rules, data localisation, restrictions, price controls on medical devices and pharmaceuticals other products. Some of these barriers are relatively new.

For the development of a viable commercial relationships, US companies need more predictability, more transparency or more consistency of regulations, Ross said, as he justified the Trump administration's decision to withdraw the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) for India.

GSP is a programme for preferential access to certain goods markets in the US. At the same time, Ross acknowledged that India has been making significant improvement in ease of doing business ranking of the World Bank.

The US, he said, is encouraged by India's efforts to improve the business climate and to attract investment at the subnational level. Many US companies find it advantageous to take the approach of working through their states to establish partnerships and identify customers in Indian, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross India US ties India Ideas Summit US Indian Business Council India US trade market PM Modi Generalised System of Preferences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp