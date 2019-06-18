Home World

15 missing as crowded jeep plunges into river in Nepal's Humla district

The jeep veered off the road and plunged into the Karnali river in Kharpunath rural municipality at around 1 pm (local time), the Himalayan Times reported.

Fifteen people are missing after a crowded jeep plunged into the river. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Fifteen people are missing after a crowded jeep they were travelling in skidded off a mountainous road and plunged into a river in Nepal's Humla district on Tuesday.

The jeep - which had the capacity to carry only nine persons - was crowded as it was carrying 15 people, it said.

"We are yet to ascertain whether the missing persons have already breathed their last or (are) still alive," said an administration official, adding that rescue operations have been intensified.

A team of Nepal Police, Nepal Army, and Armed Police Force have been deployed to carry out the search and rescue operations, the report said.

Nepal has many mountainous areas, roads mostly are narrow.

Most accidents in Nepal occur due to poorly maintained vehicles and road conditions.

