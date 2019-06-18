Home World

Saudi Arabia shuts down first-ever 'Halal' nightclub, investigation underway

The 'Halal' disco, which allowed men and women to dance in the same venue, was temporarily shut down on June 13, Gulf News reported.

Published: 18th June 2019 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

The 'halal' night club. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

RIYADH: The local authorities on Sunday closed down the country's first ever nightclub located in the coastal city of Jeddah due to an ongoing investigation that was launched last week.

The 'Halal' disco, which allowed men and women to dance in the same venue, was temporarily shut down on June 13, Gulf News reported.

Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority (GEA) was quoted as saying that the venue - referred to as Project X - did not receive the necessary licence to operate.

In a statement posted on its official Twitter account, the GEA announced the opening of an immediate investigation into videos circulating online that was seemingly showing the inside of the venue.

"According to information provided, the event was in violation of the legal procedure and regulations and was not authorised by the body. The GEA had originally issued a license for another event. Its contractor then took advantage of an extension of that license to commit these serious and unacceptable violations," the statement read.

Online videos of performances that took place in the venue a day before were also brought to the GEA's attention. The videos showed men and women dancing in public. Another video had a woman explaining the set-up of the club, with a 'halal bar' and 'shisha' that ranged from SR 370-500 Saudi riyals.

The development comes just before US-based singer Ne-Yo was scheduled to make headlines at the club's grand opening during the waterfront festival in Jeddah on Thursday. The venue was reportedly a branch of the White brand, which also has clubs in Dubai and Beirut.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@neyo #jeddah #whitejeddah #whitedubai

A post shared by whitejeddah_official (@whitejeddah_official1) on

"Was excited to perform for you and en route to the venue I was told it had been shut down. Guess we'll try this again another time fellas. Much love to the fans. Sorry guys," wrote Ne-Yo on his Instagram account.

Concert-goers were further quoted as saying that they waited for four hours at the venue before they were turned away.

The opening drew a wide range of reactions on social media, with some users applauding it as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's reform plan to modernise the conservative kingdom, despite a severe crackdown on activists and human rights defenders, reported Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, others laughed at the idea of a "halal nightclub," calling it an oxymoron, despite the venue being touted by its apparent organisers as an alcohol-free club.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Halal night club Jeddah General Entertainment Authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp