Home World

Nepal government withdraws controversial Guthi Bill after intense protests 

Fearing that the government's move could jeopardise Sanatan Hindu tradition, the ethnic Newar community staged weeks-long protests demanding scrapping of the bill.

Published: 25th June 2019 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's Communist government Tuesday formally withdrew the controversial Guthi bill from the National Assembly following weeks-long intense protest by the ethnic Newar community which feared that it could jeopardise Sanatan Hindu tradition.

A proposal on annulment of the bill tabled by Minister for Land Reforms Padma Aryal was endorsed unanimously at the National Assembly, the upper house of Parliament.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli-led government had tabled the Guthi Bill in Parliament to amend the Guthi Act and nationalise both public and private guthis or trusts and regulate all religious sites under a powerful commission.

Fearing that the government's move could jeopardise Sanatan Hindu tradition, the ethnic Newar community staged weeks-long protests demanding scrapping of the bill.

Following intense protests, the Nepal government withdrew the controversial bill from Parliament, but the protestors demanded scrapping of the bill.

The much-talked-about bill on the management of lands belonging to Guthis or religious and social trusts courted controversy with people from various walks of life, mainly the Newar ethnic groups of Kathmandu demanding its withdrawal.

Last week, around 50,000 people rallied in Maitighar Mandala of Kathmandu protesting against the government's move to introduce the bill aiming to bring the private and public trusts under a powerful commission.

The agitators have argued that the proposed law would turn public guthis (trusts) into a 'playground for politicians, government officials and influential people who wish to embezzle thousands of hectares of guthi land'.

The system, known as "guthi", is rooted within the Newar community indigenous to the Kathmandu Valley.

It has a special role in maintaining temples and traditional public spaces and organising festivals and religious parades.

Nepal has over 2,000 public guthis under an independent umbrella body which currently oversees the trusts.

Guthis, usually led by families or specific communities, generate income from commonly owned lands.

The current government came to power after a resounding victory in the 2017 elections, winning a strong majority in both houses of Parliament and six of the seven provincial assemblies.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nepal Guthi Bill Communist government Newar community
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp