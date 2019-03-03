Home World

India a very high tariff nation, would charge reciprocal tax: Donald Trump

In the past, Donald Trump has slammed India for 'high tariffs' on American products, and said India wants to start trade talks with the US 'immediately'.

Published: 03rd March 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | PTI)

PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Saturday accused India of being a “high tariff nation” and threatened to impose “a reciprocal tax” to match the heavy duties that New Delhi imposes on goods imported from the United States.

Addressing the last day of a four-day annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland, the US President said, "India is a very high tariff nation. When we send a motorcycle to India, they charge 100 per cent tariff. When India sends a motorcycle to us, we charge nothing. I want a reciprocal tax, at least I want to charge a tax."

A reciprocal tax is a form of tariff applied to imports from other countries that charge a similar duty on goods exported by the US. President Trump has repeatedly called out India for its high tariffs.

“We cannot allow a country to charge 100 per cent and we get nothing for the same exact product. For one thing, they don’t respect us. They think we are stupid,” Trump said.

“But let me tell you something. The world respects our country. They respect us,” the President added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many times, has advocated foreign investments in the country as a part of his 'Make in India' campaign to transform India into a manufacturing hub and generate employment to the youth.

However, President Trump has pressed US manufacturing companies to return home as part of his 'Make America Great Again' campaign.

In a major disciplinary action against India’s trade and investment policies, Washington on February 6, considered to withdraw the policy of zero tariffs on Indian exports to the US.

The Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), under which India enjoys tariff concession costing to USD 5.6 billion of exports to the US, has been the world's largest beneficiary of a scheme that has been in force since the 1970s.

The move to withdraw the GSP program marks a draconian action taken by Trump-led US government to reduce the US deficit with large economies.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump US Exports India Tariff reciprocal tax CPAC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp