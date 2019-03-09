Home World

Power supply gradually returning to Caracas after massive blackout in Venezuela

The blackout swept Venezuela on Thursday as national electricity supplier Corpoelec reported about a "sabotage" at the major Guri hydroelectric power plant.

Published: 09th March 2019 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro. (Photo | Twitter)

By UNI

CARACAS: Power supply is gradually being restored in some areas of the Venezuelan capital of Caracas in the wake of a major blackout that hit the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

As of 09:00 p.m. on Friday (01:00 GMT on Saturday), electricity returned to Caracas' central Altagracia district, southeastern Colinas De Santa Monica area, northern La Florida district and western Caricuao and Catia areas.

However, temporary power supply failures can be still experienced in these areas.

Media subsequently reported about power outages in 21 out or 23 Venezuela's states.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blamed the United States for waging an electric energy war against Venezuela, however, Washington denied having a role in the crisis.

