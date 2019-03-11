Home World

Indian national who mistakenly crossed into Pakistan released after seven years

Ghulam Qadir, crossed into the Pakistani territory from Jammu and Kashmir in 2012 and was sentenced for illegally entering into Pakistan after getting caught.

Published: 11th March 2019 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purpose only (File | AFP)

By PTI

LAHORE: An Indian national, who mistakenly crossed into Pakistan nearly seven years ago, has been handed over to the Border Security Force, an official said on Monday. Ghulam Qadir, crossed into the Pakistani territory from Jammu and Kashmir in 2012. He was arrested and handed over to the local police, the official from Pakistan Rangers said.

Later, he was sentenced for illegally entering into Pakistan and upon completion of sentence, he was handed over to the BSF at the Wagah Border, the official added. Last month, an Indian teenage boy, who inadvertently crossed into the Pakistani side, was repatriated as a goodwill gesture.

