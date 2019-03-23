Home World

Sri Lanka tests artificial rains to avoid power cuts

The ministry resorted to creating artificial rains because the dry season has reduced water levels in the reservoirs used to generate hydroelectric power.

Published: 23rd March 2019 11:06 AM

By PTI

COLOMBO: A spokesman says Sri Lanka has successfully conducted a test on artificial rains in the tea-growing mountain region where hydroelectric power is generated, in a bid to avoid possible power cuts during the dry season.

Ushantha Warnakumara, a spokesman at the ministry of power and energy, said an aircraft from the Sri Lanka Air Force sprayed chemicals on Friday on clouds about 8,000 feet above one of the reservoirs that provide water to generate hydroelectric power, resulting in a 45-minute rain.

One-hour to two-hour power cuts have occurred since last week in many parts as the country, which has been experiencing a severe dry season.

TAGS
Sri Lanka artificial rains tea plantation

