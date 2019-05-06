Home World

Nepali girl dances for 126 hours, sets new world record

The teenager had set the record by doing a solo dance on Nepali music for 126 hours in the hall of Big Foodland restaurant in Kathmandu on November 23, 2018.

Published: 06th May 2019 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bandana Nepal.

By UNI

KATHMANDU: Nepal teenage dancing sensation Bandana Nepal set a new Guinness World Record on 'Longest Dancing Marathon by an Individual' by dancing continuously for 126 hours.

The 18-year-old teenager was honoured for her remarkable achievement by Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Saturday, said the media reports here.

Reports quoted Bandana as saying that she received the official confirmation from the Guinness Records on Friday.

The teenager had set the record by doing a solo dance on Nepali music for 126 hours in the hall of Big Foodland restaurant in Kathmandu on November 23, 2018.

Bandana who hails from Dhankuta district in eastern Nepal also owns a youth organisation named Bandana Nepal Foundation. The organization works for uplift of poor women in Nepal.

Banadana beat the Guinness World Record on 'Longest Dancing Marathon by an Individual' set by a Kerala-based woman named Kalamandalam Hemalatha in 2011.

Known as 'the Dancing Queen of Kerala', Hemalatha performed the Mohiniattam, a classical dance form continuously for 123 hours and 15 minutes.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KP Sharma Oli Nepali girl Bandana Nepal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp