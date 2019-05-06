Nepali girl dances for 126 hours, sets new world record

By UNI

KATHMANDU: Nepal teenage dancing sensation Bandana Nepal set a new Guinness World Record on 'Longest Dancing Marathon by an Individual' by dancing continuously for 126 hours.

The 18-year-old teenager was honoured for her remarkable achievement by Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Saturday, said the media reports here.

Reports quoted Bandana as saying that she received the official confirmation from the Guinness Records on Friday.

The teenager had set the record by doing a solo dance on Nepali music for 126 hours in the hall of Big Foodland restaurant in Kathmandu on November 23, 2018.

Bandana who hails from Dhankuta district in eastern Nepal also owns a youth organisation named Bandana Nepal Foundation. The organization works for uplift of poor women in Nepal.

Banadana beat the Guinness World Record on 'Longest Dancing Marathon by an Individual' set by a Kerala-based woman named Kalamandalam Hemalatha in 2011.

Known as 'the Dancing Queen of Kerala', Hemalatha performed the Mohiniattam, a classical dance form continuously for 123 hours and 15 minutes.