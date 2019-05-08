Home World

China's Tencent drops hugely popular combat game PUBG

Tencent has been rattled by a Chinese government crackdown on gaming launched last year that has choked off game approvals.

Published: 08th May 2019 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

PUBG

Visual from PUBG (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

SHANGHAI: Chinese tech and games giant Tencent on Wednesday ceased offering the hugely popular multi-player combat game "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" which has been targeted for bans in three other countries.

Often likened to the blockbuster book and film series "The Hunger Games", PUBG pits marooned characters against one another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games.

But authorities in Iraq, Nepal and the Indian state of Gujarat have moved to ban it over fears that it incited violence.

Tencent had been offering a mobile version of "PUBG Mobile" -- which is published by a subsidiary of South Korean firm Bluehole -- for about a year.

But a posting on the game's official account on China's popular Weibo platform said "testing" for "PUBG Mobile" ended Wednesday, an apparent indication that Tencent failed to win approval from Chinese authorities to offer it permanently.

Instead, it directed users to a newly launched and nearly identical Tencent-licensed title called "Game for Peace".

A separate Tencent posting said "Game for Peace" designers sought advice from China's air force in developing the game, which may have helped it to win approval.

AFP was not immediately able to reach Tencent for comment.

Tencent has been rattled by a Chinese government crackdown on gaming launched last year that has choked off game approvals.

Smartphone-based gaming has surged in popularity in China, particularly violent multi-player titles like "Honor of Kings", making China the game industry's biggest market.

But official concerns over gaming addiction prompted the government last year to impose new controls such as limiting the number of new releases, and safeguards that reduce playing time for underage gamers.

The crackdown shaved around $250 billion off the company's stock market value by late last year, though shares have largely recovered as some game approvals subsequently resumed.

The China gaming industry had been watching to see whether Tencent would gain approval to permanently offer "PUBG Mobile" due to its potential to generate big profits for the company.

But Tencent's Hong Kong-listed shares rose 1.05 percent on Wednesday, with analysts saying "Game of Peace" will give the company something to monetise in place of "PUBG Mobile." 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pubg China

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JeM chief Masood Azhar (Express Ilustrations)
Has Masood Azhar's global terrorist tag come with a heavy price tag for India?
'Banned' Sadhvi Pragya sings bhajans as rival Digvijaya campaigns before polls in Bhopal
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp