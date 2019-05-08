Home World

India's Jagjit Pavadia re-elected to International Narcotics Control Board ​

Pavadia, who has held several senior positions in the Indian Revenue Service for 35 years, has been a member of the INCB since 2015.

Published: 08th May 2019 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Jagjit Pavadia (Photo: Twitter | @IndianDiplomacy )

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: In a significant victory for India, Jagjit Pavadia, a former Narcotics Commissioner, has been re-elected to the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) for another five-year term, securing the highest number of votes.

Pavadia, who has held several senior positions in the Indian Revenue Service for 35 years, has been a member of the INCB since 2015 and her current term is set to expire in 2020.

"India's Jagjit Pavadia tops International Narcotics Control Board Election," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin tweeted after the election results were announced.

"We are deeply grateful to all India's many friends who ensured such a huge win in a very competitive election," he said.

The 54-member Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) held elections by secret ballot Tuesday, with 15 candidates in fray for five seats.

There were 54 members present and voting and the required majority to win the election was 28.

After the first round of voting, Pavadia emerged at the top, getting the highest number of votes at 44, followed by Jallal Toufiq of Morocco with 32 votes and Cesar Tomas Arce Rivas of Paraguay with 31 votes.

Pavadia, in her mid 60s, has been re-elected for a five-year term beginning on March 2, 2020 and expiring on March 1, 2025.

In a video message, Pavadia said she is "deeply grateful" to the Member States for the "trust reposed" in her by re-electing her as member of the Board for the period 2020-2025.

"I am committed to working impartially and sincerely to the treaty-mandated duties assigned to me as a Board member," she said, thanking the Member States for their "invaluable support.

" The victory added to India's successful record of winning crucial elections at the UN and to the world organisation's subsidiary bodies.

China's candidate Wei Hao got only 23 votes in the first round of voting.

The council then held a second round of restricted voting in which Bernard Leroy of France and Viviana Manrique Zuluaga of Colombia were elected after having garnered the required majority.

China's candidate managed only 19 votes in the second round and lost.

According to Pavadia's profile on the INCB website, she has held several senior positions in the Indian Revenue Service for 35 years in the Government of India, including Narcotics Commissioner of India, Central Bureau of Narcotics (2006-2012) among others.

She was also member of the Indian delegation to the Commission on Narcotics Drugs, Vienna (2007-2012).

Member of the International Narcotics Control Board since 2015.

Born in 1954, Pavadia competed her LL.

B from Delhi University in 1988 and holds a Master's Diploma in Public Administration from the Indian Institute of Public Administration.

She is the recipient of Presidential Appreciation Certificate for Specially Distinguished Record of Service, awarded in 2005 on the occasion of India's Republic Day, her profile said.

INCB consists of 13 members who are elected by the ECOSOC and who serve in their personal capacity, not as government representatives, according to information on the Board's website.

Three members with medical, pharmacological or pharmaceutical experience are elected from a list of persons nominated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and 10 members are elected from a list of persons nominated by Governments.

Pavadia has been nominated by the Indian Government.

Established in 1968, the International Narcotics Control Board is the independent and quasi-judicial monitoring body for the implementation of the United Nations international drug control conventions.

According to information about its mandate on its website, INCB endeavours, in cooperation with Governments, to ensure that adequate supplies of drugs are available for medical and scientific uses and that the diversion of drugs from licit sources to illicit channels does not occur.

The INCB also monitors Governments' control over chemicals used in the illicit manufacture of drugs and assists them in preventing the diversion of those chemicals into the illicit traffic, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagjit Pavadia International Narcotics Control Board
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp