Sri Lankan Army unearths massive arms dump amid anti-Muslim riots

The owner of the land and a watchman were taken into custody along with the weapons and ammunition.

By IANS

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan Army and the police have discovered a cache of weapons and ammunition buried in Wellawaya town.

The Army said it began the search on Sunday night and discovered 2 repeater rifles, 2 shotguns and a locally manufactured pistol near the road towards the Commando Training Camp in Kuda Oya, Uva, the Daily Mirror reported on Monday.

In addition, 592 shotgun shells, 342 bullets compatible with a T56 assault rifle, 75 M16 bullets, 14 knives, a sword and a GPS machine were found.

According to reports, investigations revealed that the land where the cache was buried was leased in 2014 to a man identified as Mohamed Abdul. The owner of the land and a watchman were taken into custody along with the weapons and ammunition.

The cache was recovered after two children living nearby found several suspicious parcels there. They informed their parents about the parcels and the parents then informed the police.

Meanwhile, a woman allegedly involved in extremist activities was arrested by the Special Task Force at Madatugama in Kekirawa on Sunday following a tip-off.

The STF said 49 empty shells of T56 assault rifle bullets, an artillery shell, mortar shells and a map suspected to be of a school or a hotel were recovered from her possession.

Sri Lanka has been on edge since the April 21 suicide bombings at three hotels, three churches and two other locations which left over 250 dead and injured hundreds.

