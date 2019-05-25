Home World

European Parliament election four countries vote in high-stakes

The stakes for the European Union are especially high in this year's elections, which are taking place over four days and involve all 28 EU nations.

BRUSSELS: Voters in Slovakia, Malta, Latvia and the Czech Republic are casting ballots in European Parliament elections.

They would try to use a larger presence in the legislature to claw back power from the EU for their national governments. More moderate parties want to cement closer ties among countries in the EU.

Britain, Ireland and the Netherlands have already voted. The Czech Republic started voting Friday and continues Saturday.

Slovakia, Malta and Latvia are holding their European Parliament elections Saturday and all the other nations vote Sunday. Results are expected Sunday night.

