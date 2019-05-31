Indian TV channels use wrong photograph of Bhutan PM, earn ex-premier's ire

By PTI

THIMPHU: Former Bhutan premier Tshering Tobgay has criticised some Indian TV channels for "insulting" his country by using the wrong photographs of current Prime Minister Lotay Tshering in their coverage of his arrival to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Covering his arrival, a news channel displayed the picture of Tshering Wangchuk, chief advisor of Bhutan's interim government, with Tshering's name, while another channel telecast Tobgay's image, addressing him as the current Bhutanese premier.

Taking to Twitter to express his anguish, Tobgay on Thursday shared two screenshots where Tshering was identified wrongly and said, "India's media would be up in arms if any other country got the picture of their PM wrong. Yet they continue to embarrass themselves and insult us when it comes to identifying our PM."

"Bhutan may be small, but she is India's close neighbour and a very close friend," he tweeted.

India’s media would be up in arms if any other country got the picture of their PM wrong. Yet they continue to embarrass themselves and insult us when it comes to identifying our PM. Bhutan may be small, but she is India’s close neighbour and a very close friend. pic.twitter.com/AwBHF6WKqQ — Tshering Tobgay (@tsheringtobgay) May 30, 2019

Following Tobgay's tweet, Indian social media users apologised to him for the gaffe.

Subsequently, Tobgay posted a picture of the prime minister on Twitter and said, "My thanks to the many Indians for the outpouring of support and understanding. Attached is a photo of Prime Minister Lotay Tshering for the media's ready reference. The pictures used are of former Prime Minister (yours truly) and Chief Advisor of interim government (Chief Justice Tshering Wangchuk)".