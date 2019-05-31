Home World

Indian TV channels use wrong photograph of Bhutan PM, earn ex-premier's ire

The Indian channels used the wrong photographs of current PM Lotay Tshering in their coverage of his arrival to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM MOdi

Published: 31st May 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Ex-Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay. (File Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

THIMPHU: Former Bhutan premier Tshering Tobgay has criticised some Indian TV channels for "insulting" his country by using the wrong photographs of current Prime Minister Lotay Tshering in their coverage of his arrival to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Covering his arrival, a news channel displayed the picture of Tshering Wangchuk, chief advisor of Bhutan's interim government, with Tshering's name, while another channel telecast Tobgay's image, addressing him as the current Bhutanese premier.

Taking to Twitter to express his anguish, Tobgay on Thursday shared two screenshots where Tshering was identified wrongly and said, "India's media would be up in arms if any other country got the picture of their PM wrong. Yet they continue to embarrass themselves and insult us when it comes to identifying our PM."

"Bhutan may be small, but she is India's close neighbour and a very close friend," he tweeted.

Following Tobgay's tweet, Indian social media users apologised to him for the gaffe.

Subsequently, Tobgay posted a picture of the prime minister on Twitter and said, "My thanks to the many Indians for the outpouring of support and understanding. Attached is a photo of Prime Minister Lotay Tshering for the media's ready reference. The pictures used are of former Prime Minister (yours truly) and Chief Advisor of interim government (Chief Justice Tshering Wangchuk)".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering Tshering Tobgay wrong photos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp