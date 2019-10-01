Police shoot Hong Kong protester in chest during clashes: Source

By AFP

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong police officer shot a protester in the chest on Tuesday after he and his unit were attacked by demonstrators during sustained clashes in the city, a police source said.

"An officer discharged his firearm after coming under attack and a protester was struck in the chest in Tsuen Wan district today," the source said, requesting anonymity.

The wounded protester received initial first aid from officers before paramedics arrived and took him to hospital, the source added.