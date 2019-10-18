Home World

US aviation regulators say Boeing withheld key 737 MAX documents

The Federal Aviation Administration said that Boeing discovered instant messages between the employees 'some months ago' but did not disclose their existence until Thursday.

Published: 18th October 2019 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

A Boeing 737 MAX takes off during a flight test

A Boeing 737 MAX takes off during a flight test (File | Reuters)

By AFP

NEW YORK: US aviation regulators criticized Boeing on Friday for not immediately disclosing communications between two employees with "concerning" information on the investigation of the 737 MAX.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that Boeing discovered instant messages between the employees "some months ago" but did not disclose their existence until Thursday. The FAA said it flagged its concerns to lawmakers on Capitol Hill and the Department of Transportation's inspector general.

The MAX has been grounded since mid-March following two crashes that killed 346 people. The FAA added that the  messages are between the employees and characterize communications with it during the original certification of the MAX in 2016. "Last night, I reviewed a concerning document that Boeing provided late yesterday to the Department of Transportation," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said a letter to Boeing chief Dennis Muilenburg.

"I understand that Boeing discovered the document in its files months ago. I expect your explanation immediately regarding the content of this document and Boeing's delay in disclosing the document to its safety regulator," Dennis added.

Boeing did not have an immediate comment. News of the messages come as the FAA has taken the lead among international regulators in overseeing the recertification for the MAX in a process that has dragged out much longer than originally expected. Shares of Boeing tumbled 3.7 percent to USD 355.35 in early afternoon trading.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Federal Aviation Administration Steve Dickson Boeing Boeing 737 MAX documents Boeing 737 MAX probe
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp