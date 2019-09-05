Home World

Twitter turns off tweeting via SMS after CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacking

The ability to tweet via text is not being used most often but some users still text and have that message posted to their account.

Published: 05th September 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Jack Dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: After its CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked last week, Twitter on Thursday temporarily turned off the ability to tweet via SMSes from your smartphone.

The ability to tweet via text is not being used most often but some users still text and have that message posted to their account.

"We're temporarily turning off the ability to Tweet via SMS, or text message, to protect people's accounts," said Twitter Support.

"We're taking this step because of vulnerabilities that need to be addressed by mobile carriers and our reliance on having a linked phone number for two-factor authentication (we're working on improving this)," it posted.

Hackers last week broke into Twitter CEO's account and posted a flurry of rogue tweets, including racial slurs.

ALSO READ: Twitter's security in question after offensive posts appear on CEO Jack Dorsey's hacked account 

The micro-blogging platform later said that it secured Dorsey's account which became victim of 'SIM swapping' or 'SIM jacking' where a mobile number is transferred to a new SIM card.

By taking control of Dorsey's number, hackers posted tweets via text messages on his Twitter account.

"We'll reactivate this feature in markets that depend on SMS for reliable communication soon while we work on our longer-term strategy for this feature," said Twitter.

Twitter earlier said in a statement that the phone number associated with Dorsey was compromised due to a security oversight by the mobile provider.

"This allowed an unauthorised person to compose and send tweets via text messages from the phone number," said the company.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Twitter Jack Dorsey Tweeting via SMS
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp