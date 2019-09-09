Pakistan PM Imran Khan welcomes UNHR chief's statement on Kashmir

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Soon after UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, on Monday voiced her concerns over the impact of the "recent actions by the Government of India on the human rights of Kashmiris", Pakistan Prime Minister Imran welcomed her statement and demanded to immediately set up a probe commission to investigate alleged human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a series of tweets, Imran Khan said: "I especially welcome the statement by the UNHCHR in Geneva today. I call upon the UN Human Rights Council to immediately set up the indep Investigation commission to probe human rights abuses in IOJK as recommended by the UNHCR's two reports on Kashmir. The time is to act now."

"I welcome the growing concern & demands by the int community, global ldrs, UNSG & UNHCHR, for India to lift its 6-week long seige of IOJK. The Int community must not remain indifferent to the massive human rights abuses by Occupation Indian forces under cover of a brutal siege," read another tweet.

Referring to Kashmir in her opening statement at the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, Bachelet said, "While I continue to urge the Governments of India and Pakistan to ensure that human rights are respected and protected, I have appealed particularly to India to ease the current lockdowns or curfews; to ensure people's access to basic services; and that all due process is respected for those who have been detained.

Since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Imran Khan has been demanding action by the United Nations as well as the international community on the Kashmir issue.