Six killed in Nepal landslides

By IANS

KATHMANDU: Six people, including four of a same family were killed after landslides triggered by incessant rainfall buried two houses in Nepal's Rolpa district, officials said on Saturday.

Rolpa district police chief Chitra Bahadur Gurung said that all six people were buried under the landslide debris in Cherlabang village on Friday night.

"The deceased were asleep when a local road fell on the houses and swept them away," the police officer told Xinhua news agency.

The district authorities in coordination with the police and locals were carrying out rescue operation in the remote village, which is located some 300 km west of Kathmandu.

The massive landslides have severed the transport link between the district headquarters and other parts of the district, according to the official.