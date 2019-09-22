Home World

Hong Kong protesters vandalize subway station 

The protesters used hammers to knock the ticket sensors off gates and spray-painted and broke the screens of ticket machines, using umbrellas to shield their identities.

Published: 22nd September 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Protesters vandalize a subway station in Hong Kong on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Protesters smashed surveillance cameras and electronic ticket sensors in the subway station, as pro-democracy demonstrations took a violent turn once again.

Protesters vandalize a subway station in Hong Kong on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Protesters smashed surveillance cameras and electronic ticket sensors in the subway station, as pro-democracy demonstrations took a violent turn once again. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HONG KONG: Protesters in Hong Kong vandalised a subway station Sunday, smashing surveillance cameras and electronic ticket sensors, as pro-democracy demonstrations took a violent turn once again.

The protesters used hammers to knock the ticket sensors off gates and spray-painted and broke the screens of ticket machines, using umbrellas to shield their identities.

The late afternoon attack on Shatin station came as a protest at which protesters folded paper "origami" cranes was winding down at a mall connected to the station.

ALSO READ: Hong Kong police, protesters clash in 16th weekend of rallies

Riot police arrived after the attack and guarded the station after it was closed, with a metal grill pulled down to block entry.

Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests, now in their fourth month, have often descended into violence late in the day and at night.

A hardcore group of protesters says the extreme actions are needed to get the government's attention.

On Saturday night, police used tear gas and rubber rounds against protesters who threw gasoline bombs toward them and set fires in streets.

Before the origami-folding, protesters at the Shatin New Town Plaza mall chanted slogans and sang a song that has become their anthem, backed by a small group playing on woodwind and brass instruments through their masks.

ALSO READ: Hong Kong cancels China national day fireworks amid pro-democracy protests

Many lined the balustrades of the three higher floors overlooking where others gathered in the wide space below.

Hong Kong's leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, has agreed to withdraw an extradition bill that sparked the protests in June.

But the anti-government protesters are pressing other demands, including fully democratic elections in the semiautonomous Chinese territory and an independent investigation of complaints about police violence during earlier demonstrations.

Protesters say Beijing and Lam's government are eroding the "high degree of autonomy" and Western-style civil liberties promised to the former British colony when it was returned to China in 1997.

The unending protests are an embarrassment for China's Communist Party ahead of October 1 celebrations of its 70th anniversary in power.

Hong Kong's government has cancelled a fireworks display that day, citing concern for public safety.

Transit authorities closed two stations on the airport express train to guard against a possible disruption of transportation to the transportation hub, but none had materialized by late Sunday afternoon.

The Hong Kong International Airport Authority said the train would operate between the airport and the terminus station in the center of the city, without making its usual stops in between.

Some airport bus routes were also suspended.

Passengers were advised to leave sufficient time to reach the airport.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests Hong Kong subway station protest
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province Sunday, June 10, 2018. | (File | AP)
Mahabalipuram gets a makeover ahead of PM Modi-Xi Jinping's summit
Hundreds of people throng to Elliot's Beach to hold a peaceful rally spreading awareness against Climate Change and urging government to act against it in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Hundreds gather on Chennai beach to support global climate strike
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Twitter/@narendramodi)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
Twenty-five years ago, actors Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry became household names with the popular American sitcom 'Friends'. Check out mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series.
Friends 25th Anniversary: Here are 25 mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp