Mumbai deluged as torrential rains trigger floods; schools shut

TNIE online desk

Mumbai woke up to overcast skies and strong winds on Tuesday, with rain easing after a day of relentless downpour, even as the IMD sounded an orange alert for the city.

Photo | Express

Relentless rain brought Mumbai and neighbouring districts to a near standstill. Roads were submerged, trees uprooted, and several incidents of wall and billboard collapses were reported.

Photo | Express

Authorities ordered the closure of all schools and colleges as a precaution against the possibility of more heavy showers.

Photo | Express

The Virar-Vasai section in the neighbouring Palghar district had been inundated since Monday morning, though the water level gradually reciding.

Photo | Express

Western Railway's suburban services were running 20 to 25 minutes behind schedule, while Central Railway's local trains were delayed by 10 to 15 minutes.

Photo | Express

Metro services and buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were functioning normally.

Photo | Express
Photo | Express
Mumbai shuts schools, colleges as IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain