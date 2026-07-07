Mumbai deluged as torrential rains trigger floods; schools shut

TNIE online desk
Relentless rain brought Mumbai and neighbouring districts to a near standstill. Roads were submerged, trees uprooted, and several incidents of wall and billboard collapses were reported.
Authorities ordered the closure of all schools and colleges as a precaution against the possibility of more heavy showers.
The Virar-Vasai section in the neighbouring Palghar district had been inundated since Monday morning, though the water level gradually reciding.
Western Railway's suburban services were running 20 to 25 minutes behind schedule, while Central Railway's local trains were delayed by 10 to 15 minutes.
Metro services and buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were functioning normally.