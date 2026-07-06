IMD sounds red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; 13 killed in rain-related incidents

Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan on Monday said 13 people have died in rain-related incidents over the past three to four days as record-breaking rainfall lashed Mumbai and neighbouring Palghar and Raigad districts. Following the announcement, the Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned for the day in view of the heavy rain affecting Mumbai and nearby areas.

On Sunday, six persons were killed after a chawl collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd area following heavy rains.

Two persons died in tree collapse incidents in Mumbai over the last two days, while an 11-year-old boy was killed after a tree uprooted and fell onto a moving school bus on June 30.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Monday advised private offices across Mumbai to allow employees to work from home wherever feasible and announced a half-day for non-essential government and semi-government offices as heavy rain continued to batter the city and surrounding areas.

The advisory followed the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) upgrade of its weather warning from an orange alert to a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of 80-90 kmph across Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts.

The IMD warned that intense rainfall could inundate low-lying areas, trigger flash floods and riverine flooding, and cause waterlogging on roads and bridges. It also cautioned that strong winds could uproot weak trees, damage ageing structures and increase the risk of landslides, mudslides and rockfalls in vulnerable areas.

In its advisory posted on X, the SDMA asked private establishments to implement work-from-home arrangements wherever possible. Employees of government and semi-government offices, except those engaged in essential services, were granted a half-day after noon.